French ILO jobless rate rises to 10.3 pct in third quarter

PARIS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - France’s unemployment rate rose to 10.3 percent in the third quarter of 2012, its highest since the third quarter of 1999, data published by national statistics office INSEE showed on Thursday.

The rise was from a rate of 10.2 percent in the second quarter of 2012.

The jobless figure, based on the measurement criteria of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), showed the scale of the challenge President Francois Hollande faces as he seeks to make good on a goal of reversing the upward trend by the end of 2013.