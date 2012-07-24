FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-French July business morale falls to 90
July 24, 2012

TABLE-French July business morale falls to 90

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - The French statistics institute INSEE released the
following data for business morale on Tuesday.
 MANUFACTURING INDUSTRY            Apr 2012    May 2012    Jun 2012    Jul 2012
 Composite business climate              95          93          91          90
 Recent past output                      -3          -3          -7          -9
 Finished product stock                  10          12          11          11
 Overall orders and demand              -22         -29         -33         -30
 Foreign orders and demand              -25         -28         -30         -37
 Personal business outlook               -3          -2          -5          -8
 General business outlook               -21         -30         -35         -45
  
    The composite index gauges business cycle sentiment by combining the
survey's seven main components: stocks, past production levels, total and
foreign order book levels, personal price and production outlooks and views on
general production.
    Each component is calculated by subtracting the percentage of survey
respondents with a negative opinion from the percentage of respondents with a
positive opinion. 
 MORALE DATA FOR ALL INDUSTRIES    Apr 2012    May 2012    Jun 2012    Jul 2012
 France composite                        95          91          89          87
    Industry                             95          93          91          90
    Wholesale trade                       -          93           -          95
    Building                             99          97          97          95
    Retail trade                         97          92          95          89
    Services                             92          89          87          87
 TURNING POINT INDICATORS                                                      
 France composite                      -0.6        -0.7        -1.0        -1.0
    Industry                            0.0        -0.9        -0.9        -0.8
    Wholesale trade                       -        -0.5           -        -0.6
    Building                           -0.9        -1.0        -0.9        -1.0
    Services                            1.0         1.0        -0.9        -1.0

