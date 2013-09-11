FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France downgrades growth, ups deficit forecasts
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 11, 2013 / 10:27 AM / 4 years ago

France downgrades growth, ups deficit forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 11 (Reuters) - France as widely expected downgraded its 2014 growth forecast from 1.2 percent to 0.9 percent on Wednesday and signalled that its public deficit would fall more slowly than first expected as a result.

Presenting headline figures of the 2014 budget, Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said the government now targets a deficit of 4.1 percent of output this year, up from an earlier forecast of 3.7 percent, and 3.6 percent next year, up from an initially projected 2.9 percent.

Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said earlier that 15 billion out of the total 18-billion-euro budgetary effort for next year would come from spending curbs, with the remainder from higher taxes. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; editing by Mark John)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.