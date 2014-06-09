FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of France - Low, falling inflation increases deflation risk
June 9, 2014 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

Bank of France - Low, falling inflation increases deflation risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTREAL, June 9 (Reuters) - Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer highlighted low and falling inflation on Monday as a key problem, heightening the risk of actual deflation.

“The main challenge, of course, is low and declining inflation, with inflation expectations in the euro area drifting downward at short to medium-term horizons,” Noyer, who is also a policymaker at the European Central Bank, told the economic Conference de Montreal.

“This prevents adjustments in relative prices, an important mechanism to eliminate gaps in competitiveness, and it increases the risk of outright deflation, should a negative shock occur in the future.” (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Writing by Randall Palmer in Ottawa; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

