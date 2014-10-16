Orange, Renault stake sales not priority for France-minister

PARIS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that selling state stakes in telecoms company Orange or carmaker Renault was not a priority for the government as it undertakes a privatisation drive.

“For the companies that you have cited (Orange and Renault), that is not a priority for the time being, and our desire is not to reduce stakes in those two companies,” Macron told France Inter radio.

The French government has said it plans to sell 5-10 billion euros of its 100 billion euros ($127.90 billion) in assets over the next 18 months. (1 US dollar = 0.7819 euro) (Reporting by Nicholas Vinocur and Chine Labbe; Editing by James Regan)