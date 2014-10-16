FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Orange, Renault stake sales not priority for France-minister
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
October 16, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

Orange, Renault stake sales not priority for France-minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that selling state stakes in telecoms company Orange or carmaker Renault was not a priority for the government as it undertakes a privatisation drive.

“For the companies that you have cited (Orange and Renault), that is not a priority for the time being, and our desire is not to reduce stakes in those two companies,” Macron told France Inter radio.

The French government has said it plans to sell 5-10 billion euros of its 100 billion euros ($127.90 billion) in assets over the next 18 months. (1 US dollar = 0.7819 euro) (Reporting by Nicholas Vinocur and Chine Labbe; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.