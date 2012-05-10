FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-French March industrial output posts monthly fall
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2012 / 7:00 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-French March industrial output posts monthly fall

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - French national statistics office released the following indicator for
industrial output in March on Thursday.	

                                               Percentage change
                                   Mar-Feb   Feb/Jan   3 mths       y/y        
 Industrial production index          -0.9       0.9     -0.1      -1.4        
 Manufacturing output                  1.4      -0.9     -0.5      -1.7  
 Agri-food                             0.4       0.7     -0.1       0.5  
 Coke-making, refining                 3.4      -5.1    -14.3     -18.4  
 Electrical equipment                  1.1      -2.5     -0.7      -1.7  
 Transport equipment                   0.7       1.6     -0.6      -0.6  
 Other manufactured goods              2.0      -1.3     -0.3      -2.0  
 Mining, energy, water               -14.2      12.4      3.5       1.3  
 Construction                         17.8     -15.7     -4.6      -5.0  

                                  Weight      Mar     Mar/Feb  Feb/Jan   3mths
 Industrial production index        6815.0      91.9     -0.9       0.9    -0.1
 Manufacturing output               5942.0      92.1      1.4      -0.9    -0.5
 Agri-food                           794.0     105.7      0.4       0.7    -0.1
 Coke-making, refining               122.0      66.8      3.4      -5.1   -14.3
 Electrical equipment,              1004.0      91.6      1.1      -2.5    -0.7
 machinery                                                               
 IT, Electronic, optical             319.0      98.2      2.0      -2.6     3.5
 equipment                                                               
 Electrical equipment                251.0      98.5      1.3      -4.5    -4.0
 Machines and other equipment        434.0      82.9      0.2      -0.8    -1.6
 Transport equipment                 845.0      88.3      0.7       1.6    -0.6
 Automobiles                         567.0      67.1     -2.8       1.5    -1.9
 Other transport equipment           278.0     131.6      4.7       1.6     0.9
 Other manufactured goods           3177.0      90.8      2.0      -1.3    -0.3
 Textiles, leather, clothing,        183.0      57.9      0.7      -2.7     0.5
 shoes                                                                   
 Wood, paper, printing               320.0      76.9      2.0       0.3    -0.5
 Chemicals                           323.0     112.9      0.7      -2.1     3.6
 Pharmaceuticals                     325.0     111.2     -0.3       0.0    -0.3
 Rubber, plastic, non-metal          597.0      88.5      7.1      -6.9    -2.1
 minerals                                                                
 Basic metals, metal products        954.0      81.0      1.5      -1.7    -0.2
 Other manufacturing,                475.0     106.3      0.4       4.9    -1.3
 installation, repair                                                    
 Mining, energy, water               873.0      91.0    -14.2      12.4     3.5
 Mining, quarrying                    65.0      88.4     22.9     -21.2    -7.5
 Electricity, gas, steam, air        727.0      89.1    -18.2      16.7     4.4
 conditioning                                                            
 Water supply, treatment              81.0     110.1      2.3       0.5     3.1
 Construction                       3185.0      97.1     17.8     -15.7    -4.6
 Main industrial groupings                                                     
 Capital goods                      1984.0      92.5      0.8       1.7    -0.4
 Intermediate goods                 2315.0      87.2      3.7      -4.5    -0.5
 Consumer durables                   136.0      80.7     -0.7      -0.9    -1.7
 Consumer non-durables              1435.0     102.7      0.1       0.5    -0.1
    Year on year figure compares last three months with same 
period a year earlier, 3 month figure compares last three months 
with preceding three months.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.