TABLE-French March industrial output posts monthly fall

May 10 (Reuters) - French national statistics office released the following indicator for industrial output in March on Thursday. Percentage change Mar-Feb Feb/Jan 3 mths y/y Industrial production index -0.9 0.9 -0.1 -1.4 Manufacturing output 1.4 -0.9 -0.5 -1.7 Agri-food 0.4 0.7 -0.1 0.5 Coke-making, refining 3.4 -5.1 -14.3 -18.4 Electrical equipment 1.1 -2.5 -0.7 -1.7 Transport equipment 0.7 1.6 -0.6 -0.6 Other manufactured goods 2.0 -1.3 -0.3 -2.0 Mining, energy, water -14.2 12.4 3.5 1.3 Construction 17.8 -15.7 -4.6 -5.0 Weight Mar Mar/Feb Feb/Jan 3mths Industrial production index 6815.0 91.9 -0.9 0.9 -0.1 Manufacturing output 5942.0 92.1 1.4 -0.9 -0.5 Agri-food 794.0 105.7 0.4 0.7 -0.1 Coke-making, refining 122.0 66.8 3.4 -5.1 -14.3 Electrical equipment, 1004.0 91.6 1.1 -2.5 -0.7 machinery IT, Electronic, optical 319.0 98.2 2.0 -2.6 3.5 equipment Electrical equipment 251.0 98.5 1.3 -4.5 -4.0 Machines and other equipment 434.0 82.9 0.2 -0.8 -1.6 Transport equipment 845.0 88.3 0.7 1.6 -0.6 Automobiles 567.0 67.1 -2.8 1.5 -1.9 Other transport equipment 278.0 131.6 4.7 1.6 0.9 Other manufactured goods 3177.0 90.8 2.0 -1.3 -0.3 Textiles, leather, clothing, 183.0 57.9 0.7 -2.7 0.5 shoes Wood, paper, printing 320.0 76.9 2.0 0.3 -0.5 Chemicals 323.0 112.9 0.7 -2.1 3.6 Pharmaceuticals 325.0 111.2 -0.3 0.0 -0.3 Rubber, plastic, non-metal 597.0 88.5 7.1 -6.9 -2.1 minerals Basic metals, metal products 954.0 81.0 1.5 -1.7 -0.2 Other manufacturing, 475.0 106.3 0.4 4.9 -1.3 installation, repair Mining, energy, water 873.0 91.0 -14.2 12.4 3.5 Mining, quarrying 65.0 88.4 22.9 -21.2 -7.5 Electricity, gas, steam, air 727.0 89.1 -18.2 16.7 4.4 conditioning Water supply, treatment 81.0 110.1 2.3 0.5 3.1 Construction 3185.0 97.1 17.8 -15.7 -4.6 Main industrial groupings Capital goods 1984.0 92.5 0.8 1.7 -0.4 Intermediate goods 2315.0 87.2 3.7 -4.5 -0.5 Consumer durables 136.0 80.7 -0.7 -0.9 -1.7 Consumer non-durables 1435.0 102.7 0.1 0.5 -0.1 Year on year figure compares last three months with same period a year earlier, 3 month figure compares last three months with preceding three months.