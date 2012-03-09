FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-French Jan industrial output posts monthly rise
#Market News
March 9, 2012

TABLE-French Jan industrial output posts monthly rise

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - French national statistics office released the following indicator
for industrial output in January on Friday.	

                                                Percentage change                                
                                                 Jan/Dec    Dec/Nov   3 mths  3 mths y/y         
 Industrial production index                         0.3       -1.3     -0.3        -0.6         
 Manufacturing output                                0.2       -1.3     -0.1         0.6         
 Agri-food                                          -0.6       -0.7     -0.5         2.1         
 Coke-making, refining                              11.1        0.1     -0.1        -6.2  
 Electrical equipment                                3.5       -2.9      0.5         2.0  
 Transport equipment                                -1.5       -0.5      2.1         1.4  
 Other manufactured goods                            0.1       -1.3     -0.6        -0.2  
 Mining, energy, water                               2.4       -1.3     -1.8        -8.2         
 Construction                                        0.6       -0.4      0.8         4.1         
                                                                                          
                                                                                                 
 (Detailed data, seasonally adjusted)                      Percentage change                     
                                                Weight       Jan     Jan/Dec    Dec/Nov    3mths 
 Industrial production index                        6815       92.1      0.3        -1.3     -0.3
 Manufacturing output                               5942       91.8      0.2        -1.3     -0.1
 Agri-food                                           794      104.2     -0.6        -0.7     -0.5
 Coke-making, refining                               122       69.8    -11.1         0.1     -0.1
 Electrical equipment, machinery                    1004       94.1      3.5        -2.9      0.5
 IT, Electronic, optical equipment                   319       97.5      6.1        -4.2      0.7
 Electrical equipment                                251      102.4      0.9        -2.1      1.1
 Machines and other equipment                        434       86.8      3.2        -2.2      0.0
 Transport equipment                                 845       86.7     -1.5        -0.5      2.1
 Automobiles                                         567       68.5     -0.6        -1.6     -0.9
 Other transport equipment                           278      123.8     -2.7         1.0      5.6
 Other manufactured goods                           3177       90.1      0.1        -1.3     -0.6
 Textiles, leather, clothing, shoes                  183       58.3      2.5        -2.6     -1.9
 Wood, paper, printing                               320       76.7     -0.4        -0.4     -1.5
 Chemicals                                           323      113.3      2.9        -0.7      0.2
 Pharmaceuticals                                     325      111.1     -0.3        -0.4     -1.4
 Rubber, plastic, non-metal minerals                 597       87.9     -0.3        -0.7      0.5
 Basic metals, metal products                        954       81.2      0.6        -1.5     -1.4
 Other manufacturing, installation, repair           475      102.1     -2.2        -2.5      0.1
 Mining, energy, water                               873       94.8      2.4        -1.3     -1.8
 Mining, quarrying                                    65       91.5     -0.4         0.7      3.7
 Electricity, gas, steam, air conditioning           727       93.8      2.5        -1.4     -2.6
 Water supply, treatment                              81      106.3      3.7        -1.9      1.0
 Construction                                       3185       97.7      0.6        -0.4      0.8
 Main industrial groupings                                                                       
 Capital goods                                      1984       91.3      0.0        -1.9      0.9
 Intermediate goods                                 2315       87.8      1.3        -1.0     -0.4
 Consumer durables                                   136       82.1      1.0        -5.1      0.0
 Consumer non-durables                              1435      101.8     -0.5        -0.7     -0.6
    Year on year figure compares last three months with same 
period a year earlier, 3 month figure compares last three months 
with preceding three months.

