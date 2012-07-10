FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 10, 2012 / 6:51 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-French May industrial output posts monthly fall

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - French industrial output fell by a sharper-than-expected 1.9 percent in
May, national statistics agency INSEE said on Tuesday, outstripping a Reuters forecast for a 0.9
percent fall.
    The reading was driven by falls in all sectors, with manufacturing output dropping 1.0
percent, energy output slumping 7.3 percent and coke-making and refining slipping back 4.3 percent
on the month.
    May's output drop followed a sharp 1.4 percent jump in April, which was nonetheless revised
downwards from a previously given figure of 1.5 percent.

                                                Percentage change                                 
                                                 May/Apr     Apr/Mar     3 mths       y/y         
 Industrial production index                        -1.9         1.4       -0.1      -1.3         
 Manufacturing output                               -1.0        -0.9       -0.2      -2.2  
 Agri-food                                          -0.6        -0.6        0.4       1.2  
 Coke-making, refining                              -4.3        -1.8       -7.7     -16.3  
 Electrical equipment                               -1.7        -0.2       -1.2      -3.7  
 Transport equipment                                -1.2        -2.5       -1.0      -1.2  
 Other manufactured goods                           -1.0        -0.6        0.3      -2.5  
 Mining, energy, water                              -7.3        16.8        0.1       4.5  
 Construction                                        0.4        -0.8        3.2      -1.1  
                                                                                           
                                                                                                  
 (Detailed data, seasonally adjusted)                       Percentage change                     
                                                  Weight         May    May/Apr   Apr/Mar    3mths
 Industrial production index                        6815        90.8       -1.9       1.4     -0.1
 Manufacturing output                               5942        89.8       -1.0      -0.9     -0.2
 Agri-food                                           794       105.6       -0.6      -0.6      0.4
 Coke-making, refining                               122        62.0       -4.3      -1.8     -7.7
 Electrical equipment, machinery                    1004        88.5       -1.7      -0.2     -1.2
 IT, Electronic, optical equipment                   319        91.4       -2.7       0.0     -0.4
 Electrical equipment                                251        97.8       -1.1       0.3     -2.0
 Machines and other equipment                        434        81.1       -1.1      -0.8     -1.4
 Transport equipment                                 845        84.6       -1.2      -2.5     -1.0
 Automobiles                                         567        66.5       -0.7      -0.1     -2.4
 Other transport equipment                           278       121.5       -1.7      -4.9      0.6
 Other manufactured goods                           3177        88.6       -1.0      -0.6      0.3
 Textiles, leather, clothing, shoes                  183        58.0       -0.7       0.7      0.5
 Wood, paper, printing                               320        74.6       -1.5      -1.3      0.3
 Chemicals                                           323       114.1       -0.3       0.6      1.8
 Pharmaceuticals                                     325       109.6       -0.5      -0.6     -1.2
 Rubber, plastic, non-metal minerals                 597        83.6       -1.2      -1.4     -0.1
 Basic metals, metal products                        954        78.5       -1.1      -1.0     -0.7
 Other manufacturing, installation, repair           475       104.9       -1.1       0.3      2.5
 Mining, energy, water                               873        97.5       -7.3      16.8      0.1
 Mining, quarrying                                    65        85.1       -2.1       0.8      4.4
 Electricity, gas, steam, air conditioning           727        97.4       -8.7      20.8     -0.5
 Water supply, treatment                              81       107.6          1      -2.8      1.7
 Construction                                       3185        95.1        0.4      -0.8      3.2
 Main industrial groupings                                                                        
 Capital goods                                      1984        89.1       -1.5      -1.1      0.1
 Intermediate goods                                 2315        84.9       -0.7      -0.7      0.0
 Consumer durables                                   136        82.0       -0.5       0.4     -0.7
 Consumer non-durables                              1435       101.7       -0.8      -0.7     -0.2
 
    
    
    Year on year figure compares last three months with same 
period a year earlier, 3 month figure compares last three months 
with preceding three months.

