TABLE-French industrial output stays unchanged in June
#Market News
August 10, 2012 / 6:54 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-French industrial output stays unchanged in June

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - French national statistics office released the following indicator for
industrial output in June on Friday.

                                                        Percentage change                  
                                               Jun/May    May/Apr   3 mths       y/y       
 Industrial production index                       0.0       -2.1     -0.6      -1.9       
 Manufacturing output                              0.1       -1.1     -1.2      -3.1  
 Agri-food                                        -0.5       -0.2     -0.4       1.0  
 Coke-making, refining                            13.6       -5.9      0.7     -13.1  
 Electrical equipment                             -0.2       -1.4     -1.9      -2.8  
 Transport equipment                              -1.7       -1.6     -3.7      -6.0  
 Other manufactured goods                          0.5       -1.1     -0.6      -3.2  
 Mining, energy, water                            -0.8       -7.7      3.2       6.0  
 Construction                                      0.7       -1.2      2.9      -1.5  
                                                                                      
                                                                                           
 (Detailed data, seasonally adjusted)                       Percentage change
                                               Weight     June     Jun/May  May/Apr   3mths
 Industrial production index                      6815       90.1      0.0      -2.1   -0.6
 Manufacturing output                             5942       89.1      0.1      -1.1   -1.2
 Agri-food                                         794      105.6     -0.5      -0.2   -0.4
 Coke-making, refining                             122       70.9     13.6      -5.9    0.7
 Electrical equipment, machinery                  1004       87.3     -0.2      -1.4   -1.9
 IT, Electronic, optical equipment                 319       86.6     -4.0      -2.6   -4.3
 Electrical equipment                              251      100.0      3.3      -0.3    1.3
 Machines and other equipment                      434       80.6      0.6      -1.0   -2.0
 Transport equipment                               845       81.0     -1.7      -1.6   -3.7
 Automobiles                                       567       61.2     -3.0      -0.9   -4.1
 Other transport equipment                         278      121.5     -0.1      -2.2   -3.4
 Other manufactured goods                         3177       88.4      0.5      -1.1   -0.6
 Textiles, leather, clothing, shoes                183       59.9      2.7      -0.3    1.5
 Wood, paper, printing                             320       77.0      2.5      -0.8    0.2
 Chemicals                                         323      112.4     -1.1      -0.4    0.3
 Pharmaceuticals                                   325      112.4     -0.3      -0.4   -1.2
 Rubber, plastic, non-metal minerals               597       81.8     -1.3      -1.1   -1.6
 Basic metals, metal products                      954       78.7      0.4      -1.1   -1.5
 Other manufacturing, installation, repair         475      102.0      2.3      -2.7    0.5
 Mining, energy, water                             873       96.7     -0.8      -7.7    3.2
 Mining, quarrying                                  65       84.3     -2.7      -0.9    4.0
 Electricity, gas, steam, air conditioning         727       96.3     -1.0      -9.2    3.5
 Water supply, treatment                            81      109.3      1.8       0.8   -0.6
 Construction                                     3185       94.5      0.7      -1.2    2.9
 Main industrial groupings                                                                 
 Capital goods                                    1984       86.0     -0.6      -2.1   -2.4
 Intermediate goods                               2315       84.4      0.0      -0.6   -0.7
 Consumer durables                                 136       83.7      1.5      -0.1    0.6
 Consumer non-durables                            1435      103.1      0.2      -0.5   -0.5
 
    Year on year figure compares last three months with same 
period a year earlier, 3 month figure compares last three months 
with preceding three months.

