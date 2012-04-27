FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-French March producer prices rise 0.5 pct m/m
April 27, 2012 / 6:51 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-French March producer prices rise 0.5 pct m/m

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - French statistics office INSEE released the
following data on producer prices for March on Friday.	
    The data covers the prices of goods leaving French factories 
for the domestic market, excluding sales tax (percentage 
changes, base 2000). Both "total industry" and "industry ex 
energy, food" exclude construction.	
    	
                                                   percentage change, base
                                                            2005
                                 Average    March    March  March         
                                  weight    index      m/m    y/y         
                                                                          
 Total industry                     1000    119.2      0.5    2.1         
 Mining, energy, water               130    136.2      0.2    1.5         
 Manufactured products               870    116.7      0.6    2.3         
 Food, drink, tobacco                188    111.7      0.4    1.0         
 Coke-making, refining                70    178.1      2.8   15.1         
 Electronic, IT equipment             92    110.6      0.3    0.1         
 Transport equipment                  79    106.2      0.0    0.3         
 Other industrial products           441    112.2      0.2    0.8

