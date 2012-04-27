TABLE-French March producer prices rise 0.5 pct m/m

April 27 (Reuters) - French statistics office INSEE released the following data on producer prices for March on Friday. The data covers the prices of goods leaving French factories for the domestic market, excluding sales tax (percentage changes, base 2000). Both "total industry" and "industry ex energy, food" exclude construction. percentage change, base 2005 Average March March March weight index m/m y/y Total industry 1000 119.2 0.5 2.1 Mining, energy, water 130 136.2 0.2 1.5 Manufactured products 870 116.7 0.6 2.3 Food, drink, tobacco 188 111.7 0.4 1.0 Coke-making, refining 70 178.1 2.8 15.1 Electronic, IT equipment 92 110.6 0.3 0.1 Transport equipment 79 106.2 0.0 0.3 Other industrial products 441 112.2 0.2 0.8