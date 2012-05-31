FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-French producer prices unchanged in April
#Market News
May 31, 2012 / 7:11 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-French producer prices unchanged in April

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, May 31 (Reuters) - French statistics office INSEE released the following data on
producer prices for April on Thursday.	
    The data covers the prices of goods leaving French factories for the domestic market,
excluding sales tax (percentage changes, base 2000). Both "total industry" and "industry ex
energy, food" exclude construction.	
    	
                                  Average    April    April  April         
                                   weight    index      m/m    y/y         
 
 
  Total industry                     1000    119.2      0.0    2.7         
  Mining, energy, water               130    136.7      0.5    5.6         
  Manufactured products               870    116.6     -0.1    2.2         
  Food, drink, tobacco                188    112.0      0.3    2.3         
  Coke-making, refining                70    175.6     -1.4    9.4         
  Electronic, IT equipment             92    111.5      0.2    1.7         
  Transport equipment                  79    106.2      0.0    1.3         
  Other industrial products           441    112.1     -0.1    0.7

