S&P lowers France credit rating to AA from AA+
November 8, 2013 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

S&P lowers France credit rating to AA from AA+

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s lowered its long-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of France on Friday by one notch to ‘AA’ from ‘AA+'.

S&P said high unemployment is weakening support for further significant fiscal and structural policy measures, adding that French government macro-economic reforms will not substantially raise the country’s medium-term growth prospects.

S&P also revised France’s sovereign credit outlook up to stable from negative.

It said the “stable outlook reflects our expectation that the government is committed to containing net general government debt, and that the probability of a further rating action on France over the next two years is less than one-in-three.”

Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
