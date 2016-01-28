FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French 2016 online retail sales seen up 10 percent
January 28, 2016 / 9:01 AM / 2 years ago

French 2016 online retail sales seen up 10 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Online retail sales in France are expected to rise by 10 percent this year to 70 billion euros ($76.33 billion) driven by a growing number of offers on the Internet and the growth in online shoppers, the French E-Commerce Federation (Fevad) said on Thursday.

This would compare with a 14.3 percent year-on-year rise in 2015, when the French spent 64.9 billion euros buying online, Fevad said.

The 2015 performance included Christmas sales of 12.8 billion euros, a 12 percent year-on-year increase.

For the fifth consecutive year, the average value of the basket of purchased goods declined. It fell 6 percent to 78 euros, its lowest level ever, but this was offset by the arrival of new shoppers and a rise in of oten people bought, Fevad said.

There were on average 23 online transactions per year per buyer in 2015, a 13 percent year-on-year rise. Some 25,000 new web sites were created, a year-on-year increase of 16 percent to 182,000.

France is ranked as the sixth biggest e-commerce market worldwide. In Europe, only Germany and Britain are bigger.

In 2015, e-commerce represented an estimated 7 percent of retail sales in France.

$1 = 0.9171 euros Reporting by Dominique Vidalon Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
