France to cap public sector CEO pay at 450,000 euros
June 13, 2012 / 10:51 AM / 5 years ago

France to cap public sector CEO pay at 450,000 euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 13 (Reuters) - France will cap the salary of chief executives at public sector controlled companies at 450,000 euros a year, Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Wednesday.

“The prospect of earning 450,000 euros a year will not dissuade men and women of quality from applying,” he said.

For companies where the state has a minority stake, Moscovici said the government’s representatives would push for moderation of executive pay.

Moscovici said the government would also take steps to limit excessive remuneration for executives such a stock options.

