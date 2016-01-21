Paris attacks, weather to push French Q4 GDP into contraction -SocGen

PARIS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Societe Generale economists estimate that France’s economy contracted in the fourth quarter of 2015 due to the effects of the Nov. 13 attacks in Paris and unusually mild weather, they said in a note on Thursday.

The French bank cut its forecast for the final quarter of last year to show the economy shrinking by 0.1 percent, but expects a strong rebound to 0.7 percent growth in the first quarter of 2016 and a sustained pick-up over the rest of the year.

National statistics office INSEE will publish a preliminary estimate of gross domestic product (GDP) on Jan. 29.

The bank’s opinion was more pessimistic than that of INSEE, which sees 0.2 percent growth, and the Bank of France, which expects 0.3 percent growth, although the two institutions have also downgraded their forecasts since the attacks.

“The reasons for this revision are threefold: the mild winter, the Paris attacks and a temporary widening of the trade deficit owing to exceptional imports,” Societe Generale economist Michel Martinez said in the note.

That would put French GDP growth at 1.0 percent in 2015, in line with the government’s own forecast, instead of the 1.2 percent SocGen expected until now.

“This does not change our view that the French economy will stop underperforming the euro area in 2016, however,” he wrote.

More typically cold weather, which boosts electricity production and clothing sales, and a gradual return to normal in the hotel and restaurant sector, shunned by tourists after the attacks, will boost the economy in the first quarter, the bank expects.

Over the remainder of 2016, SocGen said the drag from the depressed construction sector will disappear, while tax cuts will boost French firms’ investment and hiring. (Reporting by Michel Rose and Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)