TABLE-French March consumer spending drops 2.9 pct

April 27 (Reuters) - French statistics office INSEE gave the following data for consumer spending in March on Friday. Percentage changes for consumer spending on energy and manufactured goods (month-on-month unless otherwise stated): Jan Feb Mar Mar March y/y q/q Food 1.5 1.3 -2.3 -1.0 1.0 Durable goods -3.2 0.7 0.3 -2.3 -1.8 of which cars -8.3 -0.5 2.3 -9.9 -5.6 of which household equipment -2.9 -0.6 0.2 0.3 -0.9 of which textiles, leather -2.5 5.6 -2.5 -1.0 -0.8 other -2.5 5.6 -2.5 -1.0 -0.8 Energy 2.5 11.6 -11.3 -3.0 4.0 of which petrol products 3.4 10.1 -10.0 -3.1 3.6 Total -0.5 2.9 -2.9 -2.0 0.2 Manufactured goods -1.0 1.5 -1.1 -1.9 -0.5