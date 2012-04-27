FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-French March consumer spending drops 2.9 pct
#Market News
April 27, 2012 / 6:51 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-French March consumer spending drops 2.9 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - French statistics office INSEE gave the following data
for consumer spending in March on Friday.	
    Percentage changes for consumer spending on energy and manufactured 
goods (month-on-month unless otherwise stated): 
  	
    	
                                    Jan     Feb     Mar    Mar   March
                                                           y/y     q/q
 Food                               1.5     1.3    -2.3   -1.0     1.0
 Durable goods                     -3.2     0.7     0.3   -2.3    -1.8
   of which cars                   -8.3    -0.5     2.3   -9.9    -5.6
   of which household equipment    -2.9    -0.6     0.2    0.3    -0.9
   of which textiles, leather      -2.5     5.6    -2.5   -1.0    -0.8
   other                           -2.5     5.6    -2.5   -1.0    -0.8
 Energy                             2.5    11.6   -11.3   -3.0     4.0
   of which petrol products         3.4    10.1   -10.0   -3.1     3.6
 Total                             -0.5     2.9    -2.9   -2.0     0.2
 Manufactured goods                -1.0     1.5    -1.1   -1.9    -0.5

