FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French consumer spending +0.4 pct m/m in June, -0.1 pct in Q2
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 31, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 2 years ago

French consumer spending +0.4 pct m/m in June, -0.1 pct in Q2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, July 31 (Reuters) - French consumer spending rose 0.4 percent in June from May, below analysts’ expectations and not enough to stop a slight contraction of spending in the second quarter overall, data released on Friday by the INSEE statistics agency showed.

Consumer spending dropped by 0.1 percent in the second quarter from the first, a further sign that the French economy did not grow as much in the second quarter as in the first three months of the year.

The Bank of France has forecast that the euro zone’s second-largest economy grew by 0.2 percent in the second quarter after 0.6 percent growth in the first.

A Reuters poll of economists had given an average estimate for a 0.6 percent increase in consumer spending in June.

For full details and data from INSEE: here

For consumer spending and morale graphic: link.reuters.com/pef35s (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.