French consumer spending +0.4 pct m/m in June, -0.1 pct in Q2

PARIS, July 31 (Reuters) - French consumer spending rose 0.4 percent in June from May, below analysts’ expectations and not enough to stop a slight contraction of spending in the second quarter overall, data released on Friday by the INSEE statistics agency showed.

Consumer spending dropped by 0.1 percent in the second quarter from the first, a further sign that the French economy did not grow as much in the second quarter as in the first three months of the year.

The Bank of France has forecast that the euro zone’s second-largest economy grew by 0.2 percent in the second quarter after 0.6 percent growth in the first.

A Reuters poll of economists had given an average estimate for a 0.6 percent increase in consumer spending in June.

For full details and data from INSEE: here

(Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by James Regan)