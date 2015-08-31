French tax cuts will not be at expense of deficit targets-minister

PARIS, Aug 31 (Reuters) - French income tax cuts promised earlier this month by President Francois Hollande will not be achieved at the expense of the country’s deficit reduction targets, Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Monday.

“We will cut taxes -- that’s not to increase them elsewhere,” Sapin said on France Info radio. “Secondly, we won’t modify our deficit reduction targets.”

The French government is targeting a public deficit of 3.8 percent of GDP in 2015 and 3.3 percent in 2016, down from 4.0 percent last year.