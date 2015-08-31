FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French tax cuts will not be at expense of deficit targets-minister
August 31, 2015

French tax cuts will not be at expense of deficit targets-minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 31 (Reuters) - French income tax cuts promised earlier this month by President Francois Hollande will not be achieved at the expense of the country’s deficit reduction targets, Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Monday.

“We will cut taxes -- that’s not to increase them elsewhere,” Sapin said on France Info radio. “Secondly, we won’t modify our deficit reduction targets.”

The French government is targeting a public deficit of 3.8 percent of GDP in 2015 and 3.3 percent in 2016, down from 4.0 percent last year.

Reporting by Andrew Callus and Yann Le Guernigou; Editing by Laurence Frost

