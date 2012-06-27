FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France studying tax on oil product distribution- spox
June 27, 2012 / 10:47 AM / 5 years ago

France studying tax on oil product distribution- spox

PARIS, June 27 (Reuters) - France is considering introducing a tax on stocks of petroleum products, the government’s spokeswoman said on Wednesday, confirming a press report.

Economic daily La Tribune reported on Wednesday that the government would raise 500 million euros this year with a one-off tax on oil product stocks held by companies like Total .

“That is one of the options being studied by the budget ministry but...things are not yet confirmed,” Najat Vallaud-Belkacem told a news conference.

