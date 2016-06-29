FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Hollande flags tax relief for voters, businesses, banks
June 29, 2016 / 7:45 PM / a year ago

France's Hollande flags tax relief for voters, businesses, banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 29 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande flagged plans to ease the tax burden on middle class voters and small companies while also making Paris a more attractive financial centre after Britain's referendum to leave the European Union.

In a wide-ranging interview with Les Echos business newspaper released on Wednesday, Hollande said households would see their taxes trimmed by a further two billion euros if growth proved to be at least 1.7 percent next year.

A further five billion euros in tax cuts already planned would be focused on increasing an existing payroll tax relief scheme and cutting taxes for small and mid-sized firms, he said. The French leader, who once said the financial sector was his main enemy, also hinted that it could benefit from tax relief to lure banking business from London.

Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey and Leigh Thomas; Editing by Mark Heinrich

