French jobless total falls 0.5 pct in July

PARIS, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The number of people out of work in France fell by 0.5 percent in July in a sign the job market may at last be beginning to turn a corner, Labour Ministry data showed on Wednesday.

The number of people registered as jobless in mainland France fell by 19,100 last month to 3,506,600, the ministry said in a monthly report.

France's jobless total climbed relentlessly for years to reach a record of 3.59 million in February and has fluctuated since then as the job market struggles to recover.

Deeply unpopular with voters for failing to turn the labour market around, President Francois Hollande has said he would not run for a second term in a presidential election next April unless he put joblessness on convincingly lower trend.

The unemployment rate fell below 10 percent in the second quarter for the first time since 2012, the INSEE statistic office said last week. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Richard Lough)