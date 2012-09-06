FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French unemployment hits 10.2 percent in Q2- INSEE
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 6, 2012 / 5:50 AM / in 5 years

French unemployment hits 10.2 percent in Q2- INSEE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 6 (Reuters) - France’s unemployment rate hit 10.2 percent in the second quarter, its highest level in thirteen years, the INSEE national statistics office said on Thursday.

The data, measured according to the International Labour Organisation’s (ILO) criteria, comes as the euro zone’s second largest economy has posted three consecutive quarters of zero growth.

A series of French companies have announced plans to layoff more workers, including retailer Carrefour and car maker Peugeot. It was France’s highest unemployment rate since 10.4 percent in the third quarter of 1999.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.