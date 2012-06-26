FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France to raise minimum wage 2 pct- union source
June 26, 2012 / 9:56 AM

France to raise minimum wage 2 pct- union source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 26 (Reuters) - France’s Socialist government is to raise the minimum wage by 2 percent as of July 1, a union official participating in talks on Tuesday led by Labour Minister Michel Sapin told Reuters.

That rise would work out to much less after adjusting for inflation, which in France stood at an annualised rate of 2.3 percent in May.

The question of how much the minimum wage should be increased has divided the left since President Francois Hollande came to power last month on promises to do more to help those on low wages. Far-left politicians and unions have urged a much bigger increase.

