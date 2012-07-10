FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France to reform welfare protection financing next year- PM
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 10, 2012 / 3:26 PM / 5 years ago

France to reform welfare protection financing next year- PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 10 (Reuters) - France’s new Socialist government aims to reform the way welfare protection is financed next year, Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Tuesday after talks with unions and employers.

Ayrault said that the government would order a study on how to diversify the financing sources of the welfare system, currently funded largely by companies and workers, which is considered a major drain on France’s competitiveness.

“On the basis of this report that will be submitted in the first quarter of 2013, the government will begin talks with social partners with the aim of a legislative reform in 2013,” he said in a speech.

Ayrault also said the government would launch talks on reforming the retirement system in the first half of next year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.