FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-French govt says suspends ecotax indefinitely
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
October 9, 2014 / 10:46 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-French govt says suspends ecotax indefinitely

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Changes economy ministry to environment ministry in first paragraph)

PARIS, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The French government has indefinitely suspended plans for a truck road toll, known as the ecotax and which was due to raise 500 million euros ($637.75 million) a year, because of difficulties putting it in place, the environment and transport ministries said on Thursday.

Truck drivers, who previously blocked French roads in protest over the tax aimed at raising funds to finance rail infrastructure projects, had said they were planning further protests from next Monday.

A source close to the matter has told Reuters the government would also have to pay 850 million euros in compensation to the Ecomouv consortium, led by Italy’s Atlantia, if it decides to definitively scrap the ecotax. France had awarded Ecomouv a contract to build a system to collect the new toll. (1 US dollar = 0.7840 euro) (Reporting by Marion Douet; Writing by James Regan; Editing by Mark John)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.