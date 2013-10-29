FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French PM suspends "ecotax" on trucks after protests
#Industrials
October 29, 2013 / 11:07 AM / 4 years ago

French PM suspends "ecotax" on trucks after protests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault announced on Tuesday the suspension of a planned environmental tax on trucks after protests in the western Britanny region, in the latest setback for the Socialist government’s tax policies.

“I have decided to suspend the implementation of the ecotax to give us the time we need for a national and regional dialogue,” Ayrault said after meeting lawmakers, trade unionists, farm leaders and employers from the western region, hit by a series of food industry plant closures.

“Suspension does not mean abolition,” he added, noting that the tax, due to go into force on Jan. 1 and already postponed several times, had been adopted by the previous conservative government.

President Francois Hollande’s government, at a record low in opinion polls months before municipal and European elections, backtracked last weekend over plans to increase tax on some savings products. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Paul Taylor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
