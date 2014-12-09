FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French road toll operator cuts 200 jobs over scrapped tax
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
December 9, 2014 / 5:50 PM / 3 years ago

French road toll operator cuts 200 jobs over scrapped tax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The French unit of motorway operator Atlantia announced 200 job cuts in eastern France on Tuesday in response to the government’s decision to scrap the “ecotax” road tolls it had been hired to collect.

Ecomouv, 70 percent-controlled by the Italian company, had a contract to administer the proposed motorway toll, which was to have raised funds for rail and other infrastructure projects.

The plan sparked protests from truck drivers last year that led to its eventual withdrawal - but only after Ecomouv had installed 173 electronic toll gates across France, worth up to 1 million euros ($1.24 million) each.

France is currently challenging the terms of the abandoned contract in a bid to avoid paying as much as 1 billion euros in cancellation fees and other costs. ($1 = 0.8057 euros) (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Writing by Natalie Huet; Editing by Laurence Frost)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
