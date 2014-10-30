FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French govt says to cancel ecotax contract with Atlantia-led group
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 30, 2014 / 2:35 PM / 3 years ago

French govt says to cancel ecotax contract with Atlantia-led group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 30 (Reuters) - France has decided to cancel a multi-million-euro contract awarded to a consortium led by Italy’s Atlantia after scrapping the road toll know as the ecotax, which Ecomouv was meant to collect, a junior minister said on Thursday.

In its letter to the Ecomouv consortium, the French government will raise questions about the validity of the contract, junior Transport Minister Alain Vidalies told lawmakers. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Writing by Ingrid Melander; editing by Mark John)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.