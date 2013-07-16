EDF installs dome on delayed next-generation nuclear reactor

PARIS, July 16 (Reuters) - French utility EDF has installed the dome of the reactor building of its Flamanville nuclear reactor, showing progress on a programme plagued by cost overruns and delays.

Construction of the reactor in Normandy, northern France, expected to start producing power in 2016 or four years later than first planned, is entering its final phase with 95 percent of engineering work completed, the utility said on Tuesday.

EDF had said at the end of 2012 that tweaks to the European Pressurised Reactor’s (EPR) boiler design, additional engineering studies and post-Fukushima rules had lifted the pilot project’s cost to 8.5 billion euros ($11.1 billion).

The cost increase was the latest in a series of hikes that have almost tripled its price tag since 2005.

Critics have faulted the sheer ambition behind the 1,650-megawatt (MW) EPR, which is twice as powerful as current reactors. Conceived by French and German engineers after the 1986 Chernobyl disaster, it is endowed with a double containment building, a compartment isolating the molten core, six back-up diesel generators and four back-up cooling systems.

For the installation of the dome or roof on the reactor building, French construction group Bouygues used one of the world’s most powerful cranes, towering at a height of 200 metres, which lifted into place the 43-metre diameter structure weighing 260 tonnes, or about the same as an empty Airbus 380.

The Flamanville reactor is one of four EPRs under construction around the world, with one being built in Finland and two others in China.

EDF added that heavy components of the nuclear steam supply system such as steam generators would be installed inside the reactor building over the next few months. ($1 = 0.7664 euros) (Reporting by Muriel Boselli; Editing by Michel Rose and David Holmes)