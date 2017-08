PARIS, June 16 (Reuters) - French nuclear watchdog ASN said on Thursday that utility EDF's 900-megawatt Fessenheim 2 nuclear reactor was halted on June 13 for further investigation into suspected irregularities in a steam generator.

ASN launched an investigation after a quality audit by Areva started in 2015 at its Le Creusot unit revealed irregular findings in the manufacturing tracking records of equipment for nuclear power plants.