RPT-EDF's Proglio accepts new pay rule -French finmin
May 31, 2012 / 7:26 AM / 5 years ago

RPT-EDF's Proglio accepts new pay rule -French finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 31 (Reuters) - The head of French power group EDF Henri Proglio has agreed to apply a rule meaning no senior executive at a public company can earn more than 20 times the lowest salary there, Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Thursday.

Moscovici said France’s new Socialist government wants to apply the 20-to-one pay ratio rule as soon as it can at groups like EDF, which is almost 84 percent state-owned, without waiting for personnel changes.

“This will apply to contracts in place now and we will do this right away. I will communicate further on this within three weeks,” Moscovici told France Inter radio.

“I have had one reaction, from Henri Proglio at EDF, who said he will apply this measure,” he added. “I mention him because I saw his reaction.”

