EDF says will carry out tests on 12 nuclear reactors in carbon segregation probe

PARIS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - French state-controlled utility EDF said on Wednesday it will carry out further tests on 12 nuclear reactors during their planned outages in the coming months, which could lengthen the outage periods of some of the reactors.

"In 2015, we discovered the phenomenon of carbon segregation in the Flammanville EPR reactor. We decided to verify other equipments in the French nuclear park to make sure that other components are not impacted by the phenomenon," the spokesman told Reuters.

"There are outages that could take longer than planned," the spokesman said.

French year-ahead electricity prices, rose alongside European forward power contracts to a one-year high on fears of tight French nuclear supply in the months ahead.