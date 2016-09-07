FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
EDF workers to strike on Sept. 14 over Fessenheim closure plan
September 7, 2016 / 8:50 AM / a year ago

EDF workers to strike on Sept. 14 over Fessenheim closure plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Workers at French state-controlled power utility EDF will down tools on Sept. 14 in protest over the planned closure of the company's Fessenheim nuclear power plant, a statement from staff representatives said on Wednesday.

EDF and the French government agreed in August on a 400 million euro ($450 million) compensation package for the closure of Fessenheim, one of its oldest reactors.

The statement said staff representatives in EDF Works Council unanimously opposed the planned closure.

Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Brian Love

