France signed deals worth 2 bln Euros with Egypt- Elysee

PARIS, April 19 (Reuters) - France signed several deals worth about 2 billion euros ($2.26 billion) with Egypt during a visit by French President Francois Hollande to Cairo, the French president’s office said on Monday.

The deals included a satellite communications contract agreed upon following discussions between the two presidents and their defence ministries, the Elysee said.

The military telecommunications satellite is expected to be build by France’s Airbus Space Systems et Thales Alenia Space.

French energy Engie firm said earlier that it also signed LNG and renewable energy contracts during the visit. (Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau and Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Sandra Maler)