August 9, 2013 / 2:11 PM / in 4 years

Eiffel Tower evacuated after bomb alert

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The Eiffel Tower was completely evacuated on Friday afternoon following a bomb alert, a police official told Reuters.

The 324-metre-high (1,062-foot) iron tower was evacuated around 2 p.m. (12:30 GMT) and had not reopened to tourists by 1600. The police official could give no further details.

Built in 1889 and one of the world’s most recognisable monuments, the Eiffel Tower sees some 7 million visitors each year and up to 30,000 a day in the peak summer season.

It is regularly subject to bomb scares but these threats are usually quickly found to be hoaxes and only cause full evacuations a couple of times a year. (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Catherine Bremer)

