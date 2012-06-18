FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French public finance report due July 2-4 -auditor
June 18, 2012 / 10:01 AM / in 5 years

French public finance report due July 2-4 -auditor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 18 (Reuters) - France’s national audit office said on Monday it expects to release an indepth report on the country’s public finances, likely to be used by the new Socialist government to pass adjustments to the 2012 budget, between July 2 and July 4.

A spokeswoman for the audit office said the report was being pushed back from an initial release date of June 28 to fit with the agenda of Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault, who will detail the government’s policy plans in a July 3 speech to parliament.

The delay pushes back any government announcements on how it intends to make up the decrease in state revenues from flagging growth until after a June 28-29 summit where EU leaders are to agree on key measures to resolve the euro zone debt crisis.

