6 months ago
AXA CEO: "Frexit" is a scenario, but probability is not high
#Financials
February 23, 2017 / 10:05 AM / 6 months ago

AXA CEO: "Frexit" is a scenario, but probability is not high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The probability that France will quit the euro zone - dubbed as "Frexit" - is not high although it does exist as a scenario, the chief executive of leading European insurer AXA said on Thursday.

Financial markets have been rattled by concern that French far-right leader Marine Le Pen might win the country's presidential election, even though all opinion polls currently show either centrist Emmanuel Macron or rightist Francois Fillon as winning the decisive second-round vote in May.

"Uncertainty over the political climate before the elections has increased ... There is a 'Frexit' scenario ... but the probability of this is not high," AXA CEO Thomas Buberl told reporters, as he commented on AXA's results. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Matthieu Protard, editing by Larry King)

