PARIS Feb 6 French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon will launch a counter-attack on Monday to defend himself after more than a week of damaging allegations that he paid large sums of public money his wife for work she did not do, sources close to him said.

The 62-year-old former prime minister is under pressure from some in his own camp to drop out of the race and his rating in polls is sliding. Alain Juppe, another ex-prime minister, ruled himself out of a possible stand-in role, saying in a tweet "no is no". (Reporting By Emmanuel Jarry; Writing by Brian Love; Editing by Andrew Callus)