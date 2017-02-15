FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French President Hollande demands election cyber-security measures
February 15, 2017 / 10:59 AM / 6 months ago

French President Hollande demands election cyber-security measures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Cyber security in the context of the upcoming presidential election will be on the agenda at the government's next weekly security council meeting, a statement from President Francois Hollande's office said on Wednesday.

"The President wants to see presented to him at the next council meeting some specific monitoring and protection measures, including in the cyber domain, to be taken during the election campaign," said the statement.

The statement was issued after this week's meeting of the council, which oversees general security and anti-terror efforts.

France goes to the polls to elect a new president on April 23.

This week, frontrunner Emmanuel Macron's team complained it was the victim of Russian media and internet attacks aimed at helping the election campaigns of his pro-Moscow rivals. The Russian Kremlin denied those charges. (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

