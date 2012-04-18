FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sarkozy says euro rate should be discussed with ECB
April 18, 2012 / 7:11 AM / in 5 years

Sarkozy says euro rate should be discussed with ECB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 18 (Reuters) - French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Wednesday that the euro’s exchange rate was an issue that should be up for discussion with European Central Bank President Mario Draghi.

“If the euro rises too much then our exporters can’t sell and they lose money not because they’re not competitive but because the euro is too expensive,” Sarkozy, who is seeking re-election, said in an interview on bews TV channel BFM TV.

“These are debates that we should have with the governor of the European Central Bank,” said Sarkozy.

