FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Early indicators show euro hitting 4-week high after polls point to Macron win
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asian Currency News
April 23, 2017 / 6:16 PM / 4 months ago

Early indicators show euro hitting 4-week high after polls point to Macron win

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - Early indications showed the euro hitting a four-week high of $1.09 on Sunday, according to Reuters data, after pollsters' projections from partial results showed Emmanuel Macron had won the first round of France's presidential election.

Polls showed the centrist Macron coming out on top with between 23 and 24 percent of the vote, with far-right leader Marine Le Pen in second place, meaning both have qualified for the May 7 runoff vote.

Reuters data showed the euro jumping to $1.09, up from a close of $1.0726 on Friday, though liquidity was low ahead of the market open in Asia. (Reporting by Jemima Kelly; editing by Susan Thomas)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.