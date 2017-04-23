Early indicators show euro hitting 4-week high after polls point to Macron win

LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - Early indications showed the euro hitting a four-week high of $1.09 on Sunday, according to Reuters data, after pollsters' projections from partial results showed Emmanuel Macron had won the first round of France's presidential election.

Polls showed the centrist Macron coming out on top with between 23 and 24 percent of the vote, with far-right leader Marine Le Pen in second place, meaning both have qualified for the May 7 runoff vote.

Reuters data showed the euro jumping to $1.09, up from a close of $1.0726 on Friday, though liquidity was low ahead of the market open in Asia. (Reporting by Jemima Kelly; editing by Susan Thomas)