6 months ago
French presidential candidate Fillon postpones visit to Paris farm fair
March 1, 2017 / 7:36 AM / 6 months ago

French presidential candidate Fillon postpones visit to Paris farm fair

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 1 (Reuters) - Francois Fillon, the conservative French presidential candidate whose campaign has been hit by a legal investigation, postponed a planned visit to the annual Paris farm fair at the last minute on Wednesday.

"The visit by Francois Fillon this morning to the international agricultural salon has been postponed," said a statement from Fillon's team, which gave no reason for the postponement.

The annual Paris farm fair traditionally marks an obligatory pit-stop for French presidential candidates, given the importance of winning votes in France's rural communities.

Fillon's rating in opinion polls has fallen after French authorities launched an inquiry into allegations that he paid family members for fake parliamentary jobs. Fillon has denied any wrongdoing.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Adrian Croft

