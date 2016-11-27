FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fillon promises "software change" for France in primaries' victory speech
November 27, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

RPT-Fillon promises "software change" for France in primaries' victory speech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats story with no change to text)

PARIS, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Former prime minister Francois Fillon pledged to unite his camp behind a project to carry out deep reforms in France in a victory speech after winning the conservative ticket for next year’s presidential election.

“My approach has been understood: France can’t bear its decline. It wants truth and it wants action,” Fillon told supporters at his campaign headquarter.

“I will take up an unusual challenge for France: tell the truth and completely change its software,” he said. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Ingrid Melander)

