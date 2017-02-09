PARIS Feb 9 A lawyer for French conservative
presidential candidate Francois Fillon said on Thursday he had
asked the financial prosecutor to drop an inquiry into
allegations that Fillon's wife had been paid for work she did
not carry out properly.
"The financial prosecutor has no jurisdiction and its
inquiry is therefore illegal," the lawyer Antonin Levy told a
news conference, adding: "This investigation violates the most
basic principles of the French constitution."
The allegations, made by a satirical weekly newspaper on
Jan. 25, have seriously damaged Fillon's campaign for the
presidency, sending his opinion poll approval ratings
plummeting.
Once the frontrunner to win election in May, Fillon now
trails third in opinion polls.
(Additional reporting by Michel Rose; Writing By Richard
Balmforth; Editing by Andrew Callus)