FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
French presidential candidate Fillon summoned by investigating magistrates -report
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 1, 2017 / 8:51 AM / 6 months ago

French presidential candidate Fillon summoned by investigating magistrates -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 1 (Reuters) - French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon has been summoned by the magistrates investigating the case involving payments of taxpayers money to his wife, the Journal du Dimanche newspaper reported on its web site.

The newspaper said the request by the magistrates, appointed last week to look at allegations she did little work for the money, was behind Fillon's announcement earlier on Wednesday that he was postponing a scheduled visit to the Paris farm fair.

Fillon's team said in a statement that he would make a declaration at noon French time (1100 GMT).

Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.