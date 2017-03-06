FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
French Senate leader said challenge to Fillon candidacy is over - source
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 6, 2017 / 6:25 PM / 5 months ago

French Senate leader said challenge to Fillon candidacy is over - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 6 (Reuters) - French Senate leader Gerard Larcher told a key meeting of senior party officials that Francois Fillon would be the conservative candidate in the presidential election and that the internal challenge was over, a participant in the meeting told Reuters.

"The debate is closed," Larcher was quoted as saying. He is the chair of The Republicans' political committee which was meeting on Monday evening.

Larcher also asked Fillon to act to unite his conservative political camp, the source said. (Reporting by Sophie Louet; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Adrian Croft)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.