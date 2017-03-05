FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Embattled French candidate Fillon cancels Monday morning radio show
March 5, 2017 / 11:21 AM / 6 months ago

Embattled French candidate Fillon cancels Monday morning radio show

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 5 (Reuters) - Embattled French presidential candidate Francois Fillon has pulled out of a Monday morning radio appearance that was to discuss his campaign, the show's host said on Sunday.

"Francois Fillon has officially cancelled his appearance on Europe 1's morning programme," presenter Thomas Sotto said on Twitter.

Once the frontrunner, Fillon is under growing pressure to withdraw as the candidate for the right-wing Republicans party.

He is mired in a scandal over his wife's pay and his campaign has been in serious trouble since he learned last week that he could be placed under formal investigation for misuse of public funds. (Reporting by Simon Carraud; writing by John irish; editing by Ros Russell)

