6 months ago
UPDATE 1-Embattled French candidate Fillon to appear on Sunday evening news
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
March 5, 2017 / 12:36 PM / 6 months ago

UPDATE 1-Embattled French candidate Fillon to appear on Sunday evening news

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds evening TV appearance, Fillon tweet)

PARIS, March 5 (Reuters) - French presidential candidate Francois Fillon will speak on France 2 television's Sunday evening news programme, the broadcaster said, after he had earlier cancelled a Monday morning radio appearance that was to discuss his campaign.

Once the frontrunner, Fillon is under growing pressure to withdraw as the candidate for the right-wing Republicans party.

"He wants to speak to the French," an official from Fillon's camp told Reuters.

France 2 confirmed Fillon's evening slot declining to give further details.

Thomas Sotto, presenter for Europe 1 radio's Monday morning show, earlier on Sunday tweeted that the former prime minister had pulled out of his programme to discuss the campaign.

Fillon is mired in a scandal over his wife's pay and his campaign has been in serious trouble since he learned last week that he could be placed under formal investigation for misuse of public funds.

Ahead of a rally to support him in Paris on Sunday, Fillon appeared defiant.

"We shall show the strength of popular will," he said in a post on Twitter. "Hold firm! France deserves our courage!" (Reporting by Simon Carraud and John Irish; editing by Ros Russell)

