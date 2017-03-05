UPDATE 1-Embattled French candidate Fillon to appear on Sunday evening news

(Adds evening TV appearance, Fillon tweet)

PARIS, March 5 (Reuters) - French presidential candidate Francois Fillon will speak on France 2 television's Sunday evening news programme, the broadcaster said, after he had earlier cancelled a Monday morning radio appearance that was to discuss his campaign.

Once the frontrunner, Fillon is under growing pressure to withdraw as the candidate for the right-wing Republicans party.

"He wants to speak to the French," an official from Fillon's camp told Reuters.

France 2 confirmed Fillon's evening slot declining to give further details.

Thomas Sotto, presenter for Europe 1 radio's Monday morning show, earlier on Sunday tweeted that the former prime minister had pulled out of his programme to discuss the campaign.

Fillon is mired in a scandal over his wife's pay and his campaign has been in serious trouble since he learned last week that he could be placed under formal investigation for misuse of public funds.

Ahead of a rally to support him in Paris on Sunday, Fillon appeared defiant.

"We shall show the strength of popular will," he said in a post on Twitter. "Hold firm! France deserves our courage!"