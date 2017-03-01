FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French centre-right party UDI suspends support for Fillon campaign
March 1, 2017 / 4:46 PM / 6 months ago

French centre-right party UDI suspends support for Fillon campaign

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 1 (Reuters) - France's centre-right UDI party, which has about 30 MPs in the lower house of France's parliament, on Wednesday suspended its support for the presidential campaign of conservative Francois Fillon, the party president said.

The move follows news earlier on Wednesday that Fillon, a member of conservative party The Republicans, was to be put under formal investigation in an affair involving alleged misuse of taxpayer's money.

The UDI has been backing Fillon's campaign since his election as the candidate of the right and centre-right in November, even though its youth wing has defected to the camp of rival centrist Emmanuel Macron. (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Bate Felix)

