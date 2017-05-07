Macron clearly leading in French presidential elections - Belgian media

BRUSSELS, May 7 (Reuters) - More than 60 percent of voters have cast or were planning to cast their ballots in French presidential elections for Emmanuel Macron according to surveys carried out on Sunday, Belgian media said.

"According to three different institutes, Emmanuel Macron would be first in the presidential election with a result above 60 percent," Le Soir newspaper said.

Belgian public broadcaster RTBF said polls put Macron's share of the vote at between 62 and 64 percent. His rival is nationalist Marine Le Pen.

The information could not be verified by Reuters. Pollsters are not allowed under French law to publish polls before voting closes at 8 p.m. (1800 GMT), when the first officials estimates are expected.